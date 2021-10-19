Cities announce official trick-or-treat times

Because Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, parents in the Valley area may be wondering when to take their kids trick-or-treating. Official trick-or-treat days and times will vary by city.

According to City Manager Ed Moon, trick-or-treating in West Point will officially take place on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m ET.

In Lanett, trick-or-treating is officially scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, according to Sharon Brooks, city administration secretary. On the same date at the same time, the City of Lanett Parks and Recreation will be holding a drive-through trunk-or-treat event at Lanett City Hall.

The City of Valley recommends trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, according to recreation director Laurie Blount.

“We are also asking that trick-or-treaters do not go to a house that does not have a front porch light on,” she said.

The City of Valley hosts a fall festival every year. This year, it will be on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Valley Sportsplex. It will be a drive-through event.

In LaFayette, trick-or-treating will officially take place on Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT, according to LaFayette Police Chief George Rampey.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

