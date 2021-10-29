Emily Susan Holzschuh, 87, of West Point passed away on Oct. 25, 2021, in her home of 44 years and among the community she loved. Emily was born on June 30, 1934, in Wilmington, Delaware to the late Dr. Robert William and Rose Mary Maxwell.

Emily graduated from Bucknell University with an undergraduate degree in biology in 1956.

She worked as a laboratory researcher for American Viscose Company in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, where she met her now late husband Bruce Paul Holzschuh, whom she was married to for 56 years. They started their family in Wilmington, where they had three children: Richard James, Robert John, and Patricia Lynn (David) Turner.

While raising her children, she was very involved in supporting their local swim club, was a substitute teacher for A.I. DuPont School District, and directed the popular “Garden Day” event in Wilmington for several years.

She and her family moved from Wilmington to West Point in 1977 and quickly became engaged in the community. For many years, she worked for local physician, Dr. James Long.

Later, she volunteered for Lanier Hospital in Valley, where she was lovingly referred to as Miss Emily. She served as a volunteer with Callaway Gardens for several years and especially loved visiting the Butterfly Center with her children and grandchildren. She was a dedicated volunteer at First United Methodist Church of West Point from 2005 until her death. She also started and ran the local Literacy Volunteers Council and greatly enjoyed teaching children and adults how to read, transforming lives in the process.

Emily is survived by her children, Richard, John, and Patricia “Patty”(David) Turner; grandchildren, Bruce Henry Crosby, Thomas Maxwell Crosby, Kristin Marie Schumann, and Victoria Elizabeth Boyle, and great grandchildren Ella Marie and John Finley Schumann, Austin Steven, and Colton John Boyle.

A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct.

30, 2021, followed by a reception in the Zachry Center. The Reverend Erik Mays will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to some of Emily’s favorite causes: EAMC Lanier, First United Methodist Church of West Point, and literacy education.

For online condolences, please visit www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

