Ervieanna Lyshiea DyJanek Tumbs, the daughter of Shermashekia Brooks and Ervin D. Tumbs, was born April 13, 2004, in Valley. She departed this life on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at EAMC-Lanier in Valley.

At a young age, Ervienna, confessed Christ and was baptized at St John Baptist Church, Lanett, under the leadership of Rev. W. L. Darden.

“Pooh Bear,” as she was known by many, was a product of the Troup County School System. She was recently a member of the 2022 graduating class of Troup High School in LaGrange.

She was caring, silly, loving, and had a maternal spirit that made it easy for her to be motherlike to everyone she met. She was fun to be around and would light up the room when you were in her company. Ervieanna was smart and highly motivated. She was looking forward to future plans of moving out, becoming roommates with her cousin and eventually becoming a nail technician.

She was preceded in death by her grandparent, Eddie Bowen, and great grandparents, Eddie B. and Emma Brooks and Willie Stanford.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her eight month old daughter, Zyla Samari Lyshiea Pitts; her mother, Shermashekia Brooks (Ryan Crittenden); father, Ervin Demetric Tumbs (Kashocka Tumbs); sisters, Shuntaysha Brooks and Daybresheanna Brooks; brothers, Ervieonta Tumbs and Deondre Tumbs; maternal grandparents, Danny and Sharon Brooks; paternal grandparent, Madeleine Shealey; step grandmother, Joann Crittenden; maternal great grandmother, Essie Stanford; aunts, Erica Crim, Stacy Brooks, Tamekia Brooks, Tia Brooks, Shemyra Brooks, Nikki Darden, Janice Tumbs, Denise (Clint) McClain, and Zannie Lockhart; uncles, Dandreka (Kertisha) Griggs, Demarcus Davidson, Dantavious (Nitalian) Brooks, Kelvoski Davidson, Jerome Darden, JT Tumbs, Jr., David Tumbs, and Caprice (JoAnn) Tumbs; special friend, Jordan Howell; best friend and more like a sister, Alyson Snow; the father of her daughter, Jakevius Pitts, a host of great aunts and uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Charles Trammell serving as the eulogist.

Public viewing will be on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the mortuary.

To express online condolences, please visit www.mwleemortuary.com

Arrangements entrusted to M. W. Lee Mortuary of West Point.

