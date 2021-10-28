Family day coming to Lanett

LANETT — Lanett Parks & Recreation will be hosting two events this coming weekend. From 6 to 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Oct. 30, a walk/drive through Trunk or Treat event will be taking place in front of city hall. It’s for elementary grade children, and a number of vendors will be there giving away candy. Any vendor who would like to take part in this but has yet to commit can contact Lanett Parks and Recreation at (334) 644-4318 or city hall at (334) 644-2141.

From noon till 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, there will be a Family Day on the Field at the L.B. Sykes complex. It’s to celebrate the success of this year’s adult men’s basketball league. It will be taking place on the football field behind the James A. Hardy Gym. There will be food vendors., music and inflatables for the kids.

“We have had lots of participation in our men’s basketball league,” said Recreation Director Trent McCants. “We’ve been playing from four to six games on Sunday afternoon. It’s for former high school stars who are now at least 21 years of age. We have players not just from Lanett, West Point, Valley and LaFayette, we also have them coming from Troup County, Opelika and Greenville. On most Sundays we’ve been having at least 200 spectators coming to watch. The interest has been such that we have started a women’s league.”

There will be basketball action inside the gym on Family Day.

