Haunted Hollow offers fun for thrill seekers

For thrill seekers in the Valley area, there’s still time to visit Haunted Hollow, a trio of haunts in one location. While Haunted Hollow has been open since the beginning of October, they’ll be open again on Friday, Oct. 22, Saturday, Oct. 23, Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30, according to http://haunted-hollow.com. The three haunts are FINN’s Funeral Home & Casket Company, The Village of the Dead, and Spinal Tap and Clown Town.

FINN’s Funeral Home & Casket Company, which first opened in 2007, is Haunted Hollow’s original haunt. The tour begins in a funeral home parlor, after which guests will visit the cemetery, mausoleum, and witch’s shack. The tour has over 25 themed sets such as the tower room, clock room, nursery, dark house maze, casket warehouse, and hell house. There are between 30 and 50 scares in FINN’s Funeral Home & Casket Company.

The Village of the Dead takes guests on a haunted trail to and through the old Beulah Village, where they will tour the sleepwalkers home, the woodsman’s shack, the sawmill, the cellar, and the taxidermy shop.

Visitors will also have to escape from the rat man.

Haunted Hollow says that “anything goes” in Spinal Tap and Clown Town, where actors can touch visitors.

“If you have a fear of being touched in the dark by gruesome, creepy monsters or a fear of clowns, serial killers, awful tight spaces, extreme darkness, or being left by your friends to wander alone through a terrifying maze, you’ll hate Spinal Tap,” says the Haunted Hollow website.

In this interactive haunt, guests will have to do unexpected things such as maneuvering through “The CAR” and negotiating the tunnel and fun house. Serial killers dwell in the slaughterhouse, where Haunted Hollow says no special movement is required besides “the normal ducking, dodging, attempts to escape, screaming, crying, begging, and the occasional wetting of one’s undergarments.”

From there, visitors will enter clown town, which Haunted Hollow doesn’t describe because “[t]here’s nothing scary about clowns.” Haunted Hollow notes that Spinal Tap is optional.

Tickets on open days from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET at the gate. They cannot be bought off-site or online, and only tickets for all three haunts will be sold. Debit cards and checks will not be accepted.

The gate price is $35, which includes all applicable sales taxes.

No refunds or rain checks will be allowed.

The haunts will open at dark. This outdoor attraction will stay open during light to moderate rain.

Alcohol is not allowed, and neither is anyone under the influence of alcohol.

Haunted Hollow is located at 12568 Lee Road 279 in Valley.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

