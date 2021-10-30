Here are some trunk or treat activities to enjoy this weekend

There will be plenty of Halloween-related events in Valley, Lanett and West Point this weekend.

Up to 20 vendors will be giving out candy at Valley’s Fall Festival. It will be taking place in the Sportsplex parking lot between 6 and 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday. It’s a drive-through event, and no one taking part will have to get out of their vehicles. The candy will be given to children as they remain seated.

Also from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, the Lanett Recreation Department will be hosting a trunk or treat event in front of city hall. It’s for elementary school-age children. Candy will be given to those who arrive by vehicle and those who walk up. From noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, a Family Fun Day on the field will be taking place on the football field behind the James A. Hardy Gym, located on Cherry Drive in Lanett. Adult basketball will be played inside the gym while food vendors will be stationed on the football field. There will be live music and bouncy houses for the kids.

On Sunday evening, three churches in West Point will be taking part in trunk or treat events. From 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., West Point First Methodist will host trunk or treat in the parking lot behind the Zachry Center. Children will be receiving candy, popcorn and hot dogs from up to 25 open trunks.

Another trunk or treat will be taking place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. a couple of blocks away at West Point First Baptist.

Members of West Point Presbyterian Church will be joining them for a fun event for all ages.

