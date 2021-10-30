October 30, 2021

  • 57°
Trunk or treat: Children at Bob Harding-Shawmut Elementary School had lots of fun at a trunk or treating event Friday afternoon at their school. Shown above, in front, are pre-K students. In back,left to right, are Sparky the East Alabama Fire Department mascot, Major T.J. Wood of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Russell Lauderdale, L.C. Marshall and Valley Lions Club members Phillip Sparks, Jerry McKay and Ray Fuller.

Kids at Bob Harding-Shawmut Elementary trunk or treat

By Wayne Clark

Published 11:00 am Saturday, October 30, 2021

VALLEY — A total of 240 Bob Harding-Shawmut Elementary School students were treated to Halloween candy Friday afternoon at a trunk or treat event at their school. They ranged in age from four-year-olds in pre-K to second graders.

As a bonus, they got to touch some big trucks. An East Alabama fire truck and an ambulance were there along with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office meth hearse. Valley Lions Club President Phillip Sparks had his 1929 Ford there as well. Special guests included Sparky, the EAFD mascot, and Wonder Woman (a.k.a. Resource Officer Lt. Sandra Crim).

Vendors distributing candy to the children included the Valley Lions Club, Brumfield Electric (BEC), J.C. Colley Trucking, State Representative Debbie Wood, the East Alabama Fire Department and EMS, the Bob Harding-Shawmut PTO and lunchroom staff, Principal Tana Cannon’s office, reading specialist Gina Sanders, media specialist Beverly Letson and first-grade teacher Kathryn Garmon. McDonald’s of Valley added to the fun by providing masks and Spooky Night activity books.

Trunk or Treating is becoming more and more popular in the COVID-19 era.

In most cases, adults decorate the backs of their cars for Halloween, load up on candy and sit in a parking lot as kids move from car to car trick or treating.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports