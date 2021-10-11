Lanett arrest reports for Oct. 12

Curtis Bernard Martin, age 57 of Lanett, Al was charged with Theft of Property 4th (Shoplifting)

Robert Andrew Welch, age 34 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Pay

Kimberly Coker, age 39 of Valley, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Traffic)

Venessa Brianna Buff, age 35 of Valley, Al was charged with Failure to Appear x 2 (Traffic)

Egland Durand Ogletree, age 59 of Lanett, Al was charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st and Driving Under the Influence

