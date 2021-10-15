Lanett arrest reports for Oct. 16
Casey Roberts, 29, of Lanett, AL arrested for Disorderly Conduct.
Marco Holloway, 39, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.
Shawn Bailey, 38, of Lanett, AL arrested for Domestic Violence 3rd.
Sherrie Williams, 46, of Lanett, AL arrested for Defacing Public Property.
Travis Billingslea, 33, of Lanett, AL arrested for Public Intoxication.
