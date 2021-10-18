Lanett arrest reports for Oct. 19

Zari Sarabi Askew, age 23 of Lagrange, Ga was charged with Failure to Appear (Possession of Marijuana 2nd)

Titania Zylona Heard, age 46 of Valley, Al was charged with Failure to Pay

Allison Mae Chambers, age 25 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Pay

Jerry Wayne Ferrell, age 55 of Lanett, Al was charged with Public Intoxication

Megan Elizabeth Swann, age 25 of Lanett, Al was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance

Antonio Pedro Woodson, age 50 of Lanett, Al was charged with Public Intoxication

