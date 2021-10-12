Lanett incident reports for Oct. 13
Burglary 3rd and Theft of Property 2nd were reported in the 1200 block of E 3rd Ave
Criminal Mischief 3rd was reported in the 600 block of N 14th Ct
Theft of Property 3rd was reported in the 800 block of 20th St Sw
Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment was reported in the 1000 block of E 1st Ave
Criminal Mischief 1st was reported in the 1700 block of 23rd St Sw
Theft of Property 1st was reported in the 800 block of N 11th Ave
Domestic Violence 3rd Assault was reported in the 1600 block of 44th Ave Sw
You Might Like
Lanett arrest reports for Oct. 12
Curtis Bernard Martin, age 57 of Lanett, Al was charged with Theft of Property 4th (Shoplifting) Robert Andrew Welch, age... read more