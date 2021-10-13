Lanett incident reports for Oct. 14

Criminal Mischief 3rd was reported in the 800 block of S Jennings Ave

Harassment was reported in the 1300 block of N 13th Ave

Burglary 3rd and Theft of Property 3rd were reported in the 1800 block of S 1st Ave

Burglary 3rd and Theft of Property 4th were reported in the 300 block of S 12th St

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

