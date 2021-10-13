October 13, 2021

Lanett incident reports for Oct. 14

By Staff Reports

Published 11:52 am Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Criminal Mischief 3rd was reported in the 800 block of S Jennings Ave
Harassment was reported in the 1300 block of N 13th Ave
Burglary 3rd and Theft of Property 3rd were reported in the 1800 block of S 1st Ave
Burglary 3rd and Theft of Property 4th were reported in the 300 block of S 12th St
