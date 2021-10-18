Lanett incident reports for Oct. 19
Animal Cruelty was reported in the 200 block of S 3rd Ave
Domestic Violence Harassment was reported in the 1400 block of S 14th St
Possession of Forged Instrument and Theft by Deception were reported in the 3000 block of S Phillips Rd
Harassment was reported in the 500 block of S 8th Ave
You Might Like
Valley arrest reports for Oct. 19
Tyuan Meshon Williams, 20 of Lanett, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd Shannon Lamar Scott, 43 of Valley, charged with... read more