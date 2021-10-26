Lanett incident reports for Oct. 27
Reckless Endangerment was reported in the 400 block of S 8th Ave
Criminal Trespass 2nd and Criminal Mischief 3rd were reported in the 300 block of N 12th Ave
Possession of a Forged Instrument 1st was reported in the 2800 block of S Phillips Rd
Criminal Trespass 3rd was reported in the 300 block of N 6th Ave
Harassment was reported in the 1200 block of N 12th Ave
Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment was reported in 1100 block 15th Pl Sw
