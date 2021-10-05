Lanett incident reports for Oct. 5
Theft of Property 3rd and Criminal Trespass 1st were reported in the 1200 block of 24th St Sw
Indecent Exposure was reported in the 1700 Block of Veterans Memorial Parkway
Theft of a Motor Vehicle was reported in the 300 block of S 11th St
Domestic Violence 3rd Simple Assault was reported in the 400 block of S 2nd Ave
Burglary 3rd and Theft of Property 1st were reported in the 1000 block of S Jennings Ave
Theft of Property 1st was reported in the 1000 block of South 13th Ave
Burglary 3rd and Theft of Property 3rd were reported in the 400 block of N 14th St
Theft of Property 3rd was reported in the 1200 block of N 12th St
