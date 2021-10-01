LPD releases video of officer-involved shooting

The LaGrange Police Department has released video from an incident Tuesday, where an officer shot a machete-wielding man who refused to drop his weapon.

The video shows several body and vehicle cameras that document three separate contacts with the suspect, Ronald McCormick.

Per LPD press releases, McCormick was originally reported walking and carrying a machete near Karvelas Pizza. The officer involved in the shooting was identified as David Horsemen, according to the GBI press release.

An officer responded to the scene at 5:55 a.m. and contacted McCormick, who continued walking.

The officer followed McCormick in his patrol car near Hill Street, and as he approached him again, McCormick allegedly began to run in the direction of Greenville Street.

The officer radioed dispatch for more information on McCormick and was told that McCormick was wanted on three superior court bench warrants for possession of methamphetamine, cruelty to children in the first degree, obstruction, battery and possession of methamphetamine and drug-related items, according to the press release.

The officer then called for backup assistance. An officer arrived on Greenville Street and saw McCormick holding the machete. The officer then confronted McCormick, who reportedly refused to drop the machete. In the video, one of the officers asked McCormick several times to “put the machete down and come over here so [he] could talk with him.”

“I’m not saying there’s any issues,” the unidentified officer said in the video. “I’m just trying to find out [if] you have somewhere to go. Are you going there?”

McCormick’s response to the officer cannot be heard on the video.

McCormick fled during the encounter, the video shows. Another officer made contact with him again and yelled at him to drop the machete, warning him that he was “going to get shot” if he did not.

McCormick replied he “did not give a [derogatory]” and proceeded to charge at the officer with the machete, as shown in the video, though the footage is slowed and dark. The officer deployed his Taser at McCormick, but the Taser was ineffective, according to the press release. The officer then fired his handgun and struck McCormick in the stomach.

McCormick was given medical treatment at the scene and transported to Piedmont Hospital in Columbus.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review. The officer was put on administrative leave following the incident, according to LPD Police Chief Lou Dekmar, and will remain on leave until the LPD finishes conducting its own administrative investigation.

