Marjorie G. Horne, 84, a resident of Lake Harding, Alabama passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Valley. Funeral services were held on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at 3 p.m. ET from Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley. Burial took place in Fairfax Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur L. Horne; son, Lanier Horne; parents, Ernest and Ferol Gorham and a sister, Teeny Boley.

Survivors include two brothers, Dan Gorham and Jim Gorham; two sisters, Roxyeann Chambers and Sandra Allen (Billy); sister-in-law, Virgie Horne; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Mrs. Horne was born on Oct. 26, 1936, in Columbus, Georgia. She retired as the owner of Community Shop Ette. She liked to fish, watch birds, and sit on her porch and look at the lake. She loved to crochet blankets, especially for the babies in the family. She enjoyed being a “grandmother figure” to all her nieces and nephews. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Valley.

Visit www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to sign the online guest book or light a candle of remembrance in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

