Mr. Robert Avery, Jr., 76 of Lanett passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at noon EDT/11 a.m. CDT at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, Rev. Jimmy Carlisle officiating.

Mr. Avery leaves his precious memories with his children, Curtis (Jill) Avery, Tersea (Michael) Woody, Jack (Stephanie) Avery, and Jeanell (Donshell) Askew, all of Lanett; two sisters, Josephine Avery and Shirley (Nick) Huguley, both of LaFayette; one brother, Fletcher (Mary Ellen) Carr of LaFayette; two brothers-in-law: Frank Presley and Johnny (Loretta) Tolbert; two sisters-in-law, Ester Williams and Carrie Jones (Avery); a special loved one, Luella Hardnett; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

