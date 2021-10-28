Mrs. Barbara Billingsley Higgins
Mrs. Barbara Billingsley Higgins, 63, of LaFayette passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Public visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. CDT, at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. CDT, at the New Mount Sellers Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette, Pastor Terry L. Magby Sr. officiating.
Mrs. Higgins’ precious memories will forever be cherished by: three children, Rekeshia (Kevin) Turner, Tito (Cheri) Higgins, and Monique (Anthony) Higgins; three grandchildren, Kendrell (Zoria) Anderson, Quacedr’o (Tykierra) White, and Kianza Ray; four great-grandchildren, Kylie Anderson, KhQr’Tez Anderson, Kamryn Anderson, and Ayla White; four sisters, Lillie Wright, Bettye Jean Billingsley, Gloria Story, and Mary (Jerome) Ponds; two brothers, Freddie Billingsley and James Huguley; two others that were raised as sisters, Ocie Pearl Landers and Joann Calloway; five sisters-in-law; six brothers-in-law; two god grandchildren, India Floyd and Canyiah Williams; two special friends/caregivers, Roylee Turner and Velma Burns; three close friends, Karrisa Smith, Brenda Moore, and Queen Williams; and one special cousin, Flora Harrington; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.
Mrs. Debra David
Funeral services are pending for Mrs. Debra David, 67, of Dadeville, Alabama who passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. To... read more