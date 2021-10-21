Mrs. Callie Smith Adams, 87, went home to our heavenly Father on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the home of her daughter in LaFayette.

She was born in Randolph County, Alabama, the youngest of seven children of the late Andrew Kent and Lera Gross Smith. Callie was well known for her catering, especially her cheese straws. Her cheese straws were “world renowned,” being shipped to Afghanistan to share with troops and throughout the U.S.A.

She would laugh and say, “When I got married, I couldn’t cook at all.” This was an art she perfected and truly loved, catering up to the age of 84 and spanning 54 years.

Callie was preceded in death by her husband, James Calvin Adams; four brothers, Wyatt, Ralph, Roy and Thain Smith; two sisters, Vivian Morere and Rita Buckingham; grandson Christopher Kent Adams; great grandson John Oliver Bowling and son-in-law Barry Harper.

She is survived by two sons, James Edward (Vickie) Adams and Andrew Calvin Adams; daughter Donna Harper; grandchildren Charity (Jamie) Ogle, Misty (Quinton) Giddens, John Bowling, Mandy (Justin) Mizic, Codie (Brandon) Rowland, Samuel (Kaye) Bowling, Jessica (Joshua) Colson, and Kayleigh Adams Smith; 16 great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and longtime friend and caretaker Geneva Sue Webb and Jamison Walton.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the LaFayette City Cemetery with Pastor James Caulfield officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials in her name be made to Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, Shriners Hospital for Children, or the church or organization of their choice.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.

