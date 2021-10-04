Mrs. ErLinda H. Bolt, age 85, of Lanett passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Bethany House in Auburn.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Richard Bolt; children: Patrick (Samantha) Bolt and Denise (Chris) Clark; grandchildren: Christalyn (Jake) Thomas, Malorie Bolt, C.D. Clark, Chandler Bolt, and Caitlyn Clark; and one great-grandchild, Kinsley Thomas.

Other survivors are a sister, Dorrie Sanguyo and brother, Elviro (Ely) Horiondo, both of the Philippines and immediate family that she was raised with: Cynthia (Joey) Claravall of the Philippines, Angela Nola, Cherrie Nola, and Louee Nola, all of California.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gavino and Dionisia N. Horiondo; brothers, Blesildo-Totoy Horiondo and Pacifico-Pikong Horiondo; immediate family, Col. Bruno G. Nola and Gracia M. Nola, Elsa (Jun) Sumulong, Nena (Don) Horst, and Victor Nola.

ErLinda was born on April 21, 1936, in Itbayat Batanes, Philippines. ErLinda is a member of Holy Family Catholic Church of Lanett. She graduated high school at Roosevelt Memorial School in Quezon City, Philippines. In May of 1956, ErLinda entered into the convent (nun) at Sta. Catalina Manila and Sta. Rita Pampanga for 15 years. She graduated from the College of Nursing at the University of Santo Tomas Manila as an RN. George H. Lanier Memorial Hospital had a shortage of nurses in the early 70’s, and ErLinda was one of 12 nurses sent from the Philippines to the hospital in Dec. of 1972. This is when she met the love of her life, Richard Bolt.

ErLinda worked for George H. Lanier Memorial for 23 years. Sheriff James C. Morgan approached and offered her a position as Chambers County jail nurse in 1990, hence becoming known to many as Nurse Bolt. She worked part time at the jail and did home health/nursing homes for a while before retiring.

ErLinda never truly retired, as many know she was a busy person and without a doubt, a natural for caretaking. She went on to work part time at Valley Haven School to provide care for the clients as well as work part time for Chambers County Schools as a translator for the elementary schools. She spoke five different languages and was able to provide a service that wasn’t only about healthcare, but helping others who relocated to our area with a language barrier. This also led her to teach at Southern Union State Community College and offer a class to nursing students, teaching them Spanish. In her spare time, she enjoyed baking, trying new recipes, sewing, and lets not forget her tending to her animals, between dogs, chickens, donkeys, etc. She stayed pretty active even when home prior to her stroke in Feb. of 2017.

ErLinda was well-rounded and diverse in many areas. Her greatest joy other than her kids were her GRANDkids. Their simple presence brought her much joy. She was most recently blessed with a great-grandchild, and she would say, “I never thought I would live to have one.” In her final days, family was by her side and continued to encourage her. She fought and fought, but her body was tired ….. ErLinda gained her heavenly wings Sept. 30, 2021 at the Bethany House in Auburn.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at noon (EDT) at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Father Timothy A. Gadziala will officiate. Mrs. Bolt’s family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. (EDT) at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to Dr. Eric Hemberg (not only did they work side by side for many years, he was there to care for her until the end), to caretakers: Ms. Bernice Finley, Ms. Minnie Glaze, and Ms. Gwendolyn Finley, and to the many others that ErLinda would say “my family here.”

Please visit Mrs. Bolt’s memorial tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for her family, to share a memory of Mrs. Bolt, or to light a remembrance candle in her memory. Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

