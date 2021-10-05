Mrs. Jessie Lee Zachery Martin was born on Feb. 15, 1930, in Chambers County to the late Jesse and Claudia Zachery. For ninety-one years, she gave herself to her family. And then on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, this loving and caring voice was silenced as she entered eternal rest.

Jessie Lee was a graduate of the former Lanier High School in Lanett. She knew the value of a good education, and she encouraged her children and grandchildren to graduate and attend college.

Mrs. Martin loved the Lord and was a steadfast servant of God; therefore, at an early age she accepted Christ and joined the Evergreen Baptist Church in Valley under the pastoral leadership of the late Rev. N. H. Carr. Later, after moving to the West Shawmut Community, she united with the Mount Hermon Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. C. L. Daugherty. In 2001, she joined the Ebenezer Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Eugene Cooks.

During her active years, she demonstrated her love for her church by faithfully serving as a dutiful member of the choir, missionary ministry, matron’s ministry, and other various auxiliaries of the church. She understood the value of studying the word of God. Attending Sunday school, Bible study, and vacation Bible school were important areas of her life that she never neglected . She always immersed herself in the study of God’s word and imparted that wisdom to her children and grandchildren.

Jessie Lee was a hardworking mother who provided for her family. She worked at the former George H. Lanier Memorial Hospital and West Point Pepperell, Langdale Mill, until her retirement in 1995.

Jessie was preceded in death by her siblings: Ernest Griggs, Joseph Little, Minnie Eunice Johnson, Callie Mae Webster, and Mahaley Cooks; and one goddaughter Kim (Diane) Benton.

A legacy of love is entrusted to the following survivors: her children. Terry Tyrone (Patrichal) Reed, Larry Lamar (Lorraine) Zachery, Phyllis Anita Zachery (Bobby) Stiggers, Gregory Peck (Denise) Zachery, Jeffery Treno Robinson, all of Lanett; Dexter Lawrence (Celeste) Martin, Griffin, Georgia; and Leonardo DeShon (Angela) Cooks, Lawrenceville, Georgia; one granddaughter reared as her very own, LaSheika (Kenneth) Ward; one sister-in-law, Doretha Little; one godson, Mayor Jamie Lee (Janice) Heard; twenty grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren, Varner family, Benton family, Moss family and the Jackson family. She is also survived by an array of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Graveside services for Mrs. Martin will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at noon EDT in the Pine Hill Cemetery with Rev Dr. Jesse Walker, II, eulogist, Rev. Michael Stiggers, officiant, Rev. Tony Avery, Rev. Lamar Johnson and Bishop Donald Lancaster, assisting.

Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, from 2 p.m. EDT until 6 p.m. EDT at the mortuary.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.mwleemortuary.com.

Final arrangements entrusted to M.W. Lee Mortuary of West Point.

