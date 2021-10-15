Mrs. Juanita Story Heard, 68, of Lanett passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.

Public visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. CDT, at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, Pastor Michael T. Stiggers officiating.

Mrs. Heard leaves to cherish her loving memories: one son, Maurice (Temeka) Heard of LaFayette; three daughters, Lanita (Scottie) Briskey, Shasta (LaPeeco) Jones, and Nikki Heard of Lanett; one brother, Willie Henry Story of LaFayette; five sisters: Chinese Carter of Atlanta, Josie (Charlie) Hill, Cotter Wallace, Willie Eva Heard, and Shirley (Charlie) Barns, all of LaFayette; three sisters-in-law, Cynthia Ann Story, Brenda (John) Bailey of LaFayette and Wanda Heard of Opelika; three brothers-in-law, Allen Burton and Rickey Heard of LaFayette, and Stanley (Thelma) Heard of Five Points, Alabama; two daughters-in-law, Elizabeth Heard of Lanett and Vicki Heard of Five Points, Alabama; grandchildren: Courtney, Kendra, Whitney Briskey, Chiquita (Anthony) Booker, Mercedes (Kwaivian) Terry, Zenquantavious, Mariceo Heard, Shancez, Fitzgerald, Xavier Briskey, Deasia Jones, Shaterica Culpepper, and Dywundrez Briskey; eleven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

