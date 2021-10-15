Mrs. Juanita Story Heard
Mrs. Juanita Story Heard, 68, of Lanett passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
Public visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. CDT, at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, Pastor Michael T. Stiggers officiating.
Mrs. Heard leaves to cherish her loving memories: one son, Maurice (Temeka) Heard of LaFayette; three daughters, Lanita (Scottie) Briskey, Shasta (LaPeeco) Jones, and Nikki Heard of Lanett; one brother, Willie Henry Story of LaFayette; five sisters: Chinese Carter of Atlanta, Josie (Charlie) Hill, Cotter Wallace, Willie Eva Heard, and Shirley (Charlie) Barns, all of LaFayette; three sisters-in-law, Cynthia Ann Story, Brenda (John) Bailey of LaFayette and Wanda Heard of Opelika; three brothers-in-law, Allen Burton and Rickey Heard of LaFayette, and Stanley (Thelma) Heard of Five Points, Alabama; two daughters-in-law, Elizabeth Heard of Lanett and Vicki Heard of Five Points, Alabama; grandchildren: Courtney, Kendra, Whitney Briskey, Chiquita (Anthony) Booker, Mercedes (Kwaivian) Terry, Zenquantavious, Mariceo Heard, Shancez, Fitzgerald, Xavier Briskey, Deasia Jones, Shaterica Culpepper, and Dywundrez Briskey; eleven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.
Ms. Sharron Davenport
Ms. Sharron Davenport, 53, of Decatur, Georgia, formerly of Randolph County, Alabama passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Public... read more