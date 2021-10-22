Ms. Barbara Jones
Ms. Barbara Jones, 69, of Alabaster, Alabama passed away on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
Public visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. EDT/noon CDT at Fairfax Cemetery in Valley, Rev. Larry Threatts officiating.
Ms. Jones leaves to cherish her memories: three children who were her heart; two sons, Dr. Rod Michael Jones of Las Vegas and Kenji Gabrielle Jones of Valley; one daughter, Kelsey Brianna Jones of Montevallo, Alabama; five sisters: Ruby Jones, Eliza Jones of Valley, Dorothy Jones of Lanett, Deborah Chambers of Columbus, Georgia, and Brenda (Leonard) Truitt of West Point; five brothers: Otis Jones, William (Allison) Jones of Lanett, Tommy Jones of Newark, New Jersey, Roger (Laverne) Houston of Valley, and Thomas (Jean) Houston; a step-mother, Rosie B. Jones of West Point and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.
Mr. Marshall Gunn, Jr.
