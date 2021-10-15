Ms. Sharron Davenport, 53, of Decatur, Georgia, formerly of Randolph County, Alabama passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at noon CDT, at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Wadley, Alabama, Pastor Timothy L. Huguley officiating, Rev. L.B. Houston, eulogist.

Ms. Davenport is survived by immediate family: mother, Catherine Laney Davenport (Wedowee, Alabama); brothers, Jonathan Davenport (Loganville, Georgia) and Horatio Davenport (Brookhaven, Georgia); nephew, Maurice Davenport-Munoz (Brookhaven, Georgia); and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

