Ms. Wanda Johnson, 61 of Roanoke, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

Public visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. CDT at Peace and Goodwill Baptist Church Cemetery in Roanoke, Rev. Gilbert Staples officiating, Pastor L.B. Houston, eulogist.

Ms. Wanda Johnson leaves to cherish her memories four loving children: one son, Walter Johnson of LaGrange and three daughters, Tameka (John Jr.) McPherson of Newnan, Shondra Johnson, and Ashley Staples, both of Roanoke; three loving sisters: Edith Atkinson, Melissa Johnson of Roanoke, and Francis Wills of Compton, California; two brothers, Willie Frank Johnson (Jimmy), and Jackie Johnson, both of Roanoke; eleven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

