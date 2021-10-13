Point to host campus event featuring The AND Campaign

Point University will host author and attorney Justin Giboney of The AND Campaign for the fall 2021 Preaching Seminar on Friday, Oct. 29.

The AND Campaign works to inspire Christians to greater civic and community engagement. Giboney, along with coauthors Michael Wear and Chris Butler, has published a new book on the subject, titled Compassion (&) Conviction. He has previously spoken for a chapel service at Point.

“It’s important that kingdom leaders equip themselves to navigate the very complicated cultural conflicts we face today,” said Professor Wye Huxford, dean of the College of Biblical Studies and Ministry, which is hosting the event. “Justin Giboney believes that all followers of Jesus must see both conviction and compassion as necessary parts of how we relate to the world and that we can ill afford to chose one over the other.”

“We believe that you will find his presentation fresh and deeply rooted in Scripture – and that you will walk away from the seminar with some very helpful ideas about how to navigate the complicated world in which we live as a kingdom leader,” Huxford added.

The seminar will be held on campus at Point, beginning at 9 a.m. Registration is free. Details and registration information can be found at point.edu/giboney.

