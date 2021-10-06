Pregnant woman, unborn child die following car crash, shooting

A pregnant woman and her unborn child have died following a car crash and shooting that occurred Tuesday on Highway 18, according to a press release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim has been identified as Akeila Ware, 29, of LaGrange, who died shortly after arrival at a Columbus hospital. At that point, it was discovered that she was pregnant and that her unborn child was also deceased, per TCSO.

TCSO responded to Highway 18 between Whitesville Road and West Drummond Road at approximately 12:49 p.m., according to Sgt. Stewart Smith. The original call came in for a car crash but upon arrival they found bullet holes in the car.

The second vehicle believed to have been in the crash was a silver Nissan car with possible front-end damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact TCSO’s criminal investigation division at (706) 883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

