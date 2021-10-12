Single vehicle accident claims the life of LaFayette man

According to a press release from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:54 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, has claimed the life of a LaFayette man.

Larry A. Smith, 64, was driving a 2015 Volvo VNL tractor-trailer over the posted speed limit, as the Volvo entered the curve, it’s load shifted forcing it off the roadway where it overturned. Smith was not utilizing his seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Smith was fatally injured and pronounced deceased on scene. The crash occurred on Chambers County 83, approximately five miles south of LaFayette, in Chambers County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

