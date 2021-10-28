State runners-up: Rebels fall to Edgewood in five set thriller in AA volleyball title match
The Chambers Academy volleyball team was only a few points from the Class AA state volleyball championship Thursday afternoon.
The Rebels ended up losing in heartbreaking fashion to Edgewood Academy in a back and forth match at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Edgewood won the match 24-26, 25-15, 22-25, 25-12, 15-7. The Rebels won a tight first set to take an early lead, but Edgewood won the second set.
Chambers rallied back from a 15-8 deficit to win the third set, giving the Rebels two chances to finish off the match.
Edgewood dominated the fourth set 25-12, taking momentum into the fifth and final tiebreaking set. Edgewood jumped out to an early lead 8-4 and held on, keeping a commanding lead the rest of the set.
Edgewood also defeated Chambers Academy in last year’s state title game.
Panthers dominate Randolph County in impressive win
The Lanett Panthers clinched their fifth straight region title in a 71-8 drumming of Randolph County at Morgan-Washburn Stadium on... read more