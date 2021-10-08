Suspect arrested in murder of Akeila Ware
A suspect has been arrested in North Carolina in the Akeila Ware murder case, according to a press release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect has not been named. A press conference will be held Friday to release more details, per TCSO.
Ware, 29, and her unborn child were killed Tuesday in a car crash and shooting that occurred on Highway 18. She died shortly after arrival at a Columbus hospital.
TCSO responded to Highway 18 between Whitesville Road and West Drummond Road at approximately 12:49 p.m., according to Sgt. Stewart Smith.
The original call came in for a car crash, but upon arriva,l they found bullet holes in the car.
TCSO will release more details on the arrest Friday morning.
