TCSO reopens site to visitors

The Troup County Sherriff’s Office announced that it is again reopening and allowing visitors on-site.

Masks are required and visitors are asked to not visit if they have a fever or are currently sick or were exposed to someone that is.

At this time, visits are limited to one adult and child per visit. Appointments must be made 24 hours in advance. Only six scheduled visits will take place at one time.

“We’re still at zero cases in the jail, But we feel at this point, with the low case numbers in Troup County and still spacing out the cubicles in the visitation center, that we should be able to manage it,” said Sergeant Stewart Smith on the jail’s decision to reopen to the public.

Potential visitors will need to come into the Visitation Center with a state-issued ID and register their appointments. For more information, contact the TCSO directly at 706-845-6991.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

