TCSS holds Operation Appreciation Day

On Monday, Operations Appreciation Day was held for everyone who works on “the hill” in Operations for the Troup County School System, according to a TCSS news release.

Three area food trucks parked outside of the transportation department located behind the administrative service center.

Each employee presented a ticket to one of the three food trucks: J’Bo’s Pit Grill, Belcher’s Wings and Taco Express to receive a free meal.

“During the past two years, the Operations staff has been critical in making sure our schools

stayed open,” said Assistant Superintendent of Operations Chip Medders.

“The department understands the value and importance of servant leadership and has gone to great lengths to keep our schools running and safe. There are not enough words to express our gratitude to everyone in Environmental Services, Food Services, Maintenance, Technology, and Transportation. The luncheon was a small token of thanks to express our appreciation for an amazing group of people.”

According to the news release, the Operations Department is one of the most important components at Troup County Schools.

Each area of the department helps to keep the system moving in many ways.

The Operations Department oversees the following areas:

Custodial/Warehouse Services

Energy Management

Facility

Maintenance

School Food Services and Nutrition

Technology

Transportation

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

