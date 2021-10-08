Troup County names interim fire chief

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Strickland has been named Troup County’s interim fire chief, according to a press release from the county.

Strickland’s new position was effective Oct. 5.

Strickland has served as Troup County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director since January of 2021. In this position, he has been responsible for planning, administering, and directing the county’s emergency management operations. He holds numerous certifications in Fire, EMS, and Emergency Management, including National Professional Qualification Firefighter 1 and 2, Aerial and Pumper Operator, Fire Inspector 1, Fire Instructor 1 and 2, and Fire Officer 1, 2, 3 and 4. He is also a State of Georgia Paramedic and a Nationally Registered Paramedic.

Before joining Troup County, Strickland served in the Fayette County Fire/EMS Department in a variety of roles, including assistant fire marshal, fire lieutenant, and fire captain. He holds a bachelor’s degree in fire science from Columbia Southern University, where he graduated magna cum laude, and has been a resident of Troup County since 2017.

“I am truly honored to be appointed to this important position, and I sincerely appreciate Mr. Mosley and the Troup County Board of Commissioners having the trust and faith in me to serve in this position,” Strickland said. “I have prepared myself during my career to serve as a fire chief, and I am excited and energized for this opportunity. I plan on improving communications inside the department, making sure the men and women of the Troup County Fire Department have the tools and resources to do their jobs safely and effectively, and looking for ways to improve procedures and processes to be more efficient and cost effective.”

As interim fire chief, he will be responsible for planning, administering, and directing the County’s fire and emergency management operations; planning and implementing long and short term department goals and priorities; developing and implementing department policies and procedures; and directing the organization, administration, and operations of the Emergency Management Agency and the Emergency Operations Center.

