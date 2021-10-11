Valley arrest reports for Oct. 12

Thomas Randall Hunt, 33 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear- Driving While Revoked

Robert Andrew Welch, 34 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Appear- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Floyd Anthony Harris, 63 of New York, NY, charged with Theft of Property 2nd (Currency) and Identity Theft

Clyde Davon Wallace, 32 of New York, NY, charged with Theft of Property 2nd (Currency) and Identity Theft

Eddie Dewayne Summers, 46 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 1st (Assault 1st)

Amanda Powell Bunn, 58 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear- Driving While Suspended

Javanski Deshannon Dorsey, 29 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd

William Jarriet Turner, 22 of Valley, charged with Criminal Mischief 3rd and Criminal Trespass 3rd

Nequavion Octavius Hines, 21 of Lagrange, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

