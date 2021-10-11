Valley arrest reports for Oct. 12
Thomas Randall Hunt, 33 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear- Driving While Revoked
Robert Andrew Welch, 34 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Appear- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Floyd Anthony Harris, 63 of New York, NY, charged with Theft of Property 2nd (Currency) and Identity Theft
Clyde Davon Wallace, 32 of New York, NY, charged with Theft of Property 2nd (Currency) and Identity Theft
Eddie Dewayne Summers, 46 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 1st (Assault 1st)
Amanda Powell Bunn, 58 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear- Driving While Suspended
Javanski Deshannon Dorsey, 29 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd
William Jarriet Turner, 22 of Valley, charged with Criminal Mischief 3rd and Criminal Trespass 3rd
Nequavion Octavius Hines, 21 of Lagrange, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd
Valley incident reports for Oct. 12
