October 16, 2021

  • 66°

Valley arrest reports for Oct. 15

By Staff Reports

Published 12:49 pm Thursday, October 14, 2021
Jeanie Nichole Coulter, 39 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay- Operating a Vehicle without Insurance
Stacey Ann Hamlet, 40 of Valley, charged with Failure to Register Vehicle
Joseph Thomas Jones, 51 of Valley, charged with Public Intoxication
