Valley arrest reports for Oct. 15
Jeanie Nichole Coulter, 39 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay- Operating a Vehicle without Insurance
Stacey Ann Hamlet, 40 of Valley, charged with Failure to Register Vehicle
Joseph Thomas Jones, 51 of Valley, charged with Public Intoxication
