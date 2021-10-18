Valley arrest reports for Oct. 19

Tyuan Meshon Williams, 20 of Lanett, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Shannon Lamar Scott, 43 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Attempting to Elude

Lisa Lachell Evans, 45 of Valley, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Darrell Antonio Harrison, 43 of West Point, charged with Driving Under the Influence