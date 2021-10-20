October 22, 2021

Valley arrest reports for Oct. 21

By Staff Reports

Published 3:32 pm Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Johnnie Darrell Patterson, 53 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear- Criminal Trespass 1st
Jamarco Vansean Trammell, 29 of Lanett, charged with Obstructing Governmental Operations and Resisting Arrest
Dorrie Michelle Freeman, 22 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
