Valley arrest reports for Oct. 21
Johnnie Darrell Patterson, 53 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear- Criminal Trespass 1st
Jamarco Vansean Trammell, 29 of Lanett, charged with Obstructing Governmental Operations and Resisting Arrest
Dorrie Michelle Freeman, 22 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
