Valley arrest reports for Oct. 26
Kenneth Scott Whitney, 26 of Augustine, FL., charged with Driving Under the Influence
Sheryl Yvonne Brooks, 45 of Lagrange, charged with Failure to Pay- Failure to Pay Solid Waste Fees
Karen Nix Love, 48 of Warrior, AL., charged with Using False Identity to Avoid Arrest
Jonathan Michael Sparks, 38 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay- Domestic Violence 3rd
Crystal Diane Hutchinson, 38 of Valley, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance
You Might Like
Valley incident reports for Oct. 26
Report of a Harassing Communications in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue Report of a Theft of Property 1st (Gold/Tan... read more