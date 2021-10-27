October 28, 2021

Valley arrest reports for Oct. 28

By Staff Reports

Published 3:33 pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Kevin Dallas Legrand Morris, 42 of Valley, charged with Criminal Mischief 3rd

Dylan Keith Carrell, 20 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Pay- Operating Vehicle without Insurance

Amber C. Morris, 44 of Valley, charged with Harassment

Walter Ubaldo Chuboxom, 31 of Valley, charged with Public Intoxication

