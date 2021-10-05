Valley arrest reports for Oct. 5

Robert Duane Bailey, 44 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay Solid Waste Fees

Edgar Miguel Sanchez, 36 of Miami, FL., charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Driving Under the Influence

Melinda Pollard Trussell, 38 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)

Lonnie Henry Johnson, 37 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)

Bethany Lea Waters, 49 of Roanoke, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

James Andrew Roberson, 49 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd (Assault 3rd)

Holly Nichole McCarley, 40 of Cusseta, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Beroski Narez Huguley, 31 of Valley, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Kayli Marie Pembleton, 20 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Ronald Milton Sudduth, 49 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay- Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Tito Santana Dunn, 29 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay- Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Donald Edward Bingham, 43 of Ooltewah, TN, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

