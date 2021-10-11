Valley incident reports for Oct. 12

Report of a Reckless Endangerment in the 3300 block of 24th Avenue

Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd in the 1900 block of 54th Street

Report of a Theft of Property 1st (2011 blue Ford Mustang GA Tag WUX378) on Hopewell Road

Report of a Harassing Communications in the 1800 block of 28th Street

Two reports of Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment) in the 2700 block of 16th Avenue

Report of a Theft of Property 4th (iPhone 7) in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue

