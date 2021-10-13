October 13, 2021

  • 77°

Valley incident reports for Oct. 14

By Staff Reports

Published 11:50 am Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and a Theft of Property 4th (Cell Phone) in the 2800 block of 16th Avenue
Report of a Identity Theft and a Theft of Property 3rd (Currency) in the 2000 block of 29th Boulevard
Report of a Burglary 3rd and a Theft of Property 3rd (Unknown items) in the 4300 block of County Road 388
Report of a Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle (white 2008 Ford Escape) in the 2600 block of 19th Place
Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports