Valley incident reports for Oct. 14
Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and a Theft of Property 4th (Cell Phone) in the 2800 block of 16th Avenue
Report of a Identity Theft and a Theft of Property 3rd (Currency) in the 2000 block of 29th Boulevard
Report of a Burglary 3rd and a Theft of Property 3rd (Unknown items) in the 4300 block of County Road 388
Report of a Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle (white 2008 Ford Escape) in the 2600 block of 19th Place
