October 16, 2021

Valley incident reports for Oct. 16

By Staff Reports

Published 4:33 pm Friday, October 15, 2021
Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and a Theft of Property 3rd (iPhone 10) in the 2900 block of 19th Place
Report of a Duty to Give Information and Render Aid in the 1500 block of Crest Club Drive
Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and a Theft of Property 3rd (Sunglasses and Currency) in the 1800 block of 27th Street
Report of a Theft of Property 1st (red, white, and blue Apollo Dirt Bike) in the 2200 block of 51st Street
Report of a Duty upon Striking an Unattended Vehicle in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue
