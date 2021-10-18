Valley incident reports for Oct. 19
Report of a Duty to Stop and Render Aid on I-85 in the area of the 75-mile marker
Report of a Harassing Communications in the 400 block of Sydney Street
Report of a Identity Theft in the 100 block of Wilson Avenue
Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (black crossbow) in the 3500 block of 15th Avenue
Report of a Theft of Property 1st (silver 002 Toyota Camry AL) in the 1600 block of Athens Avenue
Report of a Burglary 3rd and a Harassment in the 1400 block of 28th Street
Report of a Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 3700 block of 20th Avenue
