October 1, 2021

Valley incident reports for Oct. 2

By Staff Reports

Published 4:26 pm Friday, October 1, 2021
Report of a Possession of a Tobacco Product by a Minor in the 500 block of US Highway 29
Report of a Harassment in the 1500 block of 55th Street
Report of a Burglary 3rd and a Theft of Property 4th (Currency) in the 2800 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Currency) in the 100 block of Judges Circle
