October 19, 2021

Valley incident reports for Oct. 20

By Staff Reports

Published 3:37 pm Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Report of a Theft of Property 4th (assorted merchandise) in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Harassing Communications in the 3400 block of Columbus Road
Report of a Duty to Give Information and Render Aid in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue
