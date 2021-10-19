Valley incident reports for Oct. 20
Report of a Theft of Property 4th (assorted merchandise) in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Harassing Communications in the 3400 block of Columbus Road
Report of a Duty to Give Information and Render Aid in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue
