West Point Active Life Center employee, Zelma Brock passes at 72

The Troup County Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday that Mrs. Zelma Brock, Active Life Specialist and Site Manager at the West Point Active Life Center, passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 72, according to a press release.

Praising Mrs. Brock’s contribution to Troup County, Active Life Director Dan Wooten said, “She was an amazing woman and an incredible asset to the West Point Active Life. She did a tremendous job, and she was beloved by the community of West Point, who she knew so well.”

After many years of involvement in the Troup County School System, Brock joined the West Point Active Life Center, where she continued to serve the citizens of Troup County for 19 years. She will be missed not only by friends and family, but also by the community that she diligently served with selflessness and compassion.

“She was an extremely dedicated employee who loved to serve the seniors in our community,” said Troup County Parks and Recreation Director Lance Dennis.

“Even with her health struggles and battles, she remained focused on her goal of continuing the growth of the Active Life Center in West Point. She will be missed but never forgotten by those of us who knew her and her passion for helping others.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

