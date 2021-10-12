West Point to accept used tires from residents

On Saturday, Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., West Point residents will be allowed to drop off up to eight used car or truck tires per household at no cost at the city public works facility at 1506 Highway 29 in West Point, according to a City of West Point press release.

The event is being funded by the City of West Point and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division/Local Government Scrap Tire Abatement Reimbursement Grant Program.

Residents must provide proof of residence at the time of drop off by presenting a driver’s license or current utility bill with matching addresses.

Tires from commercial businesses, shops or garages won’t be accepted.

