West Point welcomes new family practitioner

LANETT — At Thursday’s noon hour meeting of the West Point Rotary Club, Dr. Elisha Webster talked about the journey she and husband Jeffon Seely have taken to get to West Point, where she is a practitioner of family medicine and prevention medicine at Emory at West Point. They have gone from the Dakotas to California before getting to Georgia.

The couple is now living in an apartment in LaGrange, and they hope to be in a new home by next spring. They are expecting their first child.

Dr. Webster has been seeing patients two days a week at Emory and will be there five days a week starting Oct. 18.

“We are excited to be here,” she said. “I see patients two years of age and older. I came here to interview in April. My husband and I saw this as a good location for us. We are here now and really like it.”

Jeffon is a consultant and does most of his work at home via Zoom.

Being in a warm weather climate was a major factor in the couple coming here.

“The winters in the Dakotas are brutal,” she said. “It comes straight in from Canada. It’s very cold for most of the year.”

When she was completing her residency in California, a friend suggested contacting Emory in Atlanta for a possible career. She wasn’t too fond of relocating to a big city but was intrigued to learn that Emory had healthcare facilities in smaller cities like LaGrange and West Point.

Emory at West Point offers a full range of primary care services along with select specialty services. In addition to delivering preventative care and wellness, the primary care clinic treats minor injuries, infections, flu and sprains. Primary care clinics like Emory at West Point can manage chronic diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure.

Same-day or next-day appointments are often available, and walk-ins are welcome.

The primary care facility is located at 1610 East 10th Street. It is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday and from 7:30 until noon on Friday and 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

